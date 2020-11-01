Property buyers viewing the Starfront Royale project in Tuen Mun, at the Tsim Sha Tsui sales office of Hong Kong Ferry and Empire Group on November 1, 2020. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong homebuyers pounce on Starfront Royale launch in Tuen Mun, lured by easing pandemic and low interest rates
- Hong Kong Ferry Holdings and Empire Group sold 218, or 88 per cent of the 248 flats on offer at the second phase of Starfront Royale in Tuen Mun as of 6:30pm
- As many as 4,000 registrations of interest were received, which translates to 16 bidders vying for every available flat
