Thai developers throw in massive discounts, hotel stays and even free registrations to reduce piling inventory levels

  • A massive surplus in some parts of Bangkok has seen Thai developers launch yet another campaign to attract buyers amid the economic uncertainty
  • Housing inventory levels in Bangkok stood at 147,000 units at the end of the first half, nearly the same as the 138,000 units seen at the end of 2015

Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 8:30am, 3 Nov, 2020

