Thailand’s property market has taken a hit from the Covid-19 pandemic and a growing protest movement that wants reforms to the monarchy and Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha to step down. Photo: AP Photo
Thai developers throw in massive discounts, hotel stays and even free registrations to reduce piling inventory levels
- A massive surplus in some parts of Bangkok has seen Thai developers launch yet another campaign to attract buyers amid the economic uncertainty
- Housing inventory levels in Bangkok stood at 147,000 units at the end of the first half, nearly the same as the 138,000 units seen at the end of 2015
Topic | Thailand
