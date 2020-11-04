A plane takes off from Hong Kong International Airport with residential buildings in Tung Chung in the foreground. Photo: AFP A plane takes off from Hong Kong International Airport with residential buildings in Tung Chung in the foreground. Photo: AFP
A plane takes off from Hong Kong International Airport with residential buildings in Tung Chung in the foreground. Photo: AFP
Business

Property buyers hunt for bargains in Tung Chung, Tsing Yi and Discovery Bay as Cathay Pacific staff leave Hong Kong

  • Anxious property sellers are willing to offer bigger discounts amid shrinking demand
  • While sellers are willing to offer discounts of between 3 and 5 per cent, agents expect it to widen by up to 10 per cent as the market deteriorates further

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:39am, 4 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A plane takes off from Hong Kong International Airport with residential buildings in Tung Chung in the foreground. Photo: AFP A plane takes off from Hong Kong International Airport with residential buildings in Tung Chung in the foreground. Photo: AFP
A plane takes off from Hong Kong International Airport with residential buildings in Tung Chung in the foreground. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE