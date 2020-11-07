Homebuyers queuing up at New World Development’s sales office in Tsuen Wan for the second sale of The Pavilia Farm in Tai Wai on October 26, 2020. Photo K.Y. Cheng
New World posts a third sell-out weekend in Tai Wai as buyers rush to park their money in flats amid era of low interest rates
- New World Development said it sold all 337 flats at Phase II of The Pavilia Farm project in Tai Wai in the New Territories, for a haul of HK$3.4 billion (US$438 million) within nine hours
- Across town at Kau To Shan, CK Asset Holdings saw a cooling in buyers’ enthusiasm, selling only 10 flats and hour houses a day earlier at the upmarket El Futuro project, out of 54 flats and 12 houses offered
Topic | Weekend Property
