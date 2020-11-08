Hong Kong Ferry Holdings and Empire Group have seen a positive response to their Starfront Royale project in Tuen Mun. Photo: KY Cheng Hong Kong Ferry Holdings and Empire Group have seen a positive response to their Starfront Royale project in Tuen Mun. Photo: KY Cheng
Hong Kong Ferry Holdings and Empire Group have seen a positive response to their Starfront Royale project in Tuen Mun. Photo: KY Cheng
Business

Hongkongers come out in droves to buy property even as developers steadily raise prices amid improving confidence

  • Hong Kong Ferry Holdings and Empire Group sell about 70 per cent of flats on offer in the second phase of Starfront Royale in Tuen Mun
  • Interest in the latest batch is much higher than the first round of 248 units sold a week ago

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Yujing Liu
Yujing Liu

Updated: 8:30pm, 8 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong Ferry Holdings and Empire Group have seen a positive response to their Starfront Royale project in Tuen Mun. Photo: KY Cheng Hong Kong Ferry Holdings and Empire Group have seen a positive response to their Starfront Royale project in Tuen Mun. Photo: KY Cheng
Hong Kong Ferry Holdings and Empire Group have seen a positive response to their Starfront Royale project in Tuen Mun. Photo: KY Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE