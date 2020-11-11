An artist’s impression of The Minato Residence being developed by a Japanese joint venture in the northern Vietnamese city of Hai Phong. Photo: Handout An artist’s impression of The Minato Residence being developed by a Japanese joint venture in the northern Vietnamese city of Hai Phong. Photo: Handout
Business

Hai Phong, billed as Vietnam’s Shenzhen, seen getting a boost from status as manufacturing hub of Southeast Asian nation

  • Hong Kong-based investment adviser Asia Bankers Club is marketing a residential project to investors in the northern Vietnamese city
  • Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City remain the preferred locations for foreign investors, say analysts

Topic |   Vietnam
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 9:30am, 11 Nov, 2020

