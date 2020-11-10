Under Biden, investors in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California and other high-income states could save significantly on property tax as he is likely to repeal a rule that prevents people from itemising the tax as an expense. Photo: Reuters Under Biden, investors in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California and other high-income states could save significantly on property tax as he is likely to repeal a rule that prevents people from itemising the tax as an expense. Photo: Reuters
Under Biden, investors in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California and other high-income states could save significantly on property tax as he is likely to repeal a rule that prevents people from itemising the tax as an expense. Photo: Reuters
Business

Joe Biden expected to be friendlier to foreign investors, property market observers say

  • Investors from China expected to feel more welcome in the United States
  • Biden’s policies on coronavirus and economy could drive up prices

Topic |   US Presidential Election 2020
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:30am, 10 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Under Biden, investors in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California and other high-income states could save significantly on property tax as he is likely to repeal a rule that prevents people from itemising the tax as an expense. Photo: Reuters Under Biden, investors in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California and other high-income states could save significantly on property tax as he is likely to repeal a rule that prevents people from itemising the tax as an expense. Photo: Reuters
Under Biden, investors in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California and other high-income states could save significantly on property tax as he is likely to repeal a rule that prevents people from itemising the tax as an expense. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE