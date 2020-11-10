Fosun Phama is working on launching ‘BNT162b2 in mainland China as soon as possible’, says Guo Guangchang, the billionaire chairman of majority shareholder Fosun International. Photo: AFP Fosun Phama is working on launching ‘BNT162b2 in mainland China as soon as possible’, says Guo Guangchang, the billionaire chairman of majority shareholder Fosun International. Photo: AFP
Business

Fosun Pharma stock surges on prospect of Covid-19 vaccine launch in China, after German partner BioNTech’s clinical success

  • ‘A victory for science, a victory for global cooperation,’ says Guo Guangchang, the billionaire chairman of majority shareholder Fosun International
  • Fosun Pharma has a deal with Hong Kong-listed pharmaceutical distributor Jacobson Pharma for potentially supplying 10 million doses to Hong Kong and Macau

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Eric Ng

Updated: 2:15pm, 10 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
