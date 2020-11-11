An event launches Tmall’s ‘Singles’ Day’ event in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, on November 1. TmallHome will release most coupons and discounted homes on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images An event launches Tmall’s ‘Singles’ Day’ event in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, on November 1. TmallHome will release most coupons and discounted homes on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images
An event launches Tmall’s ‘Singles’ Day’ event in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, on November 1. TmallHome will release most coupons and discounted homes on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images
Business

Chinese e-commerce giants come to rescue of ailing property sector, step up sales of discounted homes on Singles’ Day

  • Tmall says 800,000 homes will be available for sale at discounts of up to 1 million yuan
  • JD.com and Tencent’s Beike Zhaofang report surge in sales

Topic |   Singles' Day (11.11)
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 7:22am, 11 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An event launches Tmall’s ‘Singles’ Day’ event in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, on November 1. TmallHome will release most coupons and discounted homes on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images An event launches Tmall’s ‘Singles’ Day’ event in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, on November 1. TmallHome will release most coupons and discounted homes on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images
An event launches Tmall’s ‘Singles’ Day’ event in Wuhan, in China’s Hubei province, on November 1. TmallHome will release most coupons and discounted homes on Wednesday. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE