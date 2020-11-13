HSBC and Standard Chartered are among the banks considering more flexible working policies, which could reduce their need for office space. Photo: Sun Yeung HSBC and Standard Chartered are among the banks considering more flexible working policies, which could reduce their need for office space. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong banks lose appetite for prime space in world’s costliest city as work-from-home becomes permanent after pandemic

  • Financial companies account for 73 per cent of grade A office space in Central
  • From 2021, Standard Chartered will allow employees in Hong Kong to apply for flexi-work arrangements

Lam Ka-sing and Chad Bray

Updated: 10:13am, 13 Nov, 2020

