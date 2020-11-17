Japan's highest mountain, Mount Fuji, seen in the distance behind the skyline of the Shinjuku area of Tokyo. Photo: AFP
With Tokyo posing a challenge to Hong Kong’s financial hub crown, are companies likely to head for Japan? Analysts weigh in
- The Japanese government has swiftly implemented measures to bolster Tokyo’s chances, sensing weakness in rival Hong Kong amid political turmoil
- Any movement of foreign firms from Hong Kong to Tokyo would have an impact on the office property market
Topic | Asia housing and property
