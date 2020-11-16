Lantau Tomorrow Vision, which is estimated to costs HK$624 billion, involves building 1,700 hectares of artificial islands. Photo: Felix Wong Lantau Tomorrow Vision, which is estimated to costs HK$624 billion, involves building 1,700 hectares of artificial islands. Photo: Felix Wong
Lantau Tomorrow Vision, which is estimated to costs HK$624 billion, involves building 1,700 hectares of artificial islands. Photo: Felix Wong
Veteran Hong Kong investor proposes public-private partnership to fund controversial Lantau Tomorrow Vision plan

  • The proposed scheme involves setting up a company with an equity of HK$100 billion, with three-quarters to be owned by Hong Kong residents
  • The overall proposal involves raising a total of HK$1.1 trillion, with plans to eventually list the public-private company on the Hong Kong stock exchange

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 11:07pm, 16 Nov, 2020

