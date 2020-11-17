For the airline industry, the main challenges include ensuring there is sufficient transport capacity, and the complexities of the delivery process itself. Photo: Sam Tsang
Governments, airlines must take steps to avoid bottlenecks when a Covid-19 vaccine is ready to roll, warns aviation industry chief
- Governments need to develop streamlined importing procedures to avoid distribution bottlenecks, along with uniform quarantine standards for transporting staff and crew, says a director of IATA
- ‘It is clear that government and regulatory bodies will be paramount to the success of the major and unique challenge that the air cargo industry is facing,’ said Frédéric Léger
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
For the airline industry, the main challenges include ensuring there is sufficient transport capacity, and the complexities of the delivery process itself. Photo: Sam Tsang