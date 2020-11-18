People sit in the sunshine beside the River Thames in London on July 3, 2020. Photo: AFP
Hongkongers emerge as some of the busiest buyers of UK homes, as they snap up property ahead of exodus by BN(O) passport holders
- Hongkongers bought £305.6 million of London homes in the first nine months of 2020, ranked second among foreign property buyers behind France and ahead of mainland China, according to research by Astons
- As many as 6,438 homes totalling £8.1 billion were sold in the first nine months, which translates to £1.26 million for the average home, according to Astons’ data
