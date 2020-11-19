An aerial photo of Zhuhai Hengqin International Financial Center in southern Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua
Explainer |
Zhuhai, second richest city in mainland Greater Bay Area after Shenzhen, touts upbeat economic growth to attract talent
- Per capita GDP of 175,500 yuan in 2019 was the second highest after Shenzhen among its nine mainland peers within Greater Bay Area
- Zhuhai, which led the Top 10 Livable Cities in China in 2019, holds up its economic achievements to attract talent from rival Bay area cities
Topic | Greater Bay Area
An aerial photo of Zhuhai Hengqin International Financial Center in southern Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua