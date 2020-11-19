An aerial photo of Zhuhai Hengqin International Financial Center in southern Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua An aerial photo of Zhuhai Hengqin International Financial Center in southern Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua
An aerial photo of Zhuhai Hengqin International Financial Center in southern Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua
Business

Explainer |
Zhuhai, second richest city in mainland Greater Bay Area after Shenzhen, touts upbeat economic growth to attract talent

  • Per capita GDP of 175,500 yuan in 2019 was the second highest after Shenzhen among its nine mainland peers within Greater Bay Area
  • Zhuhai, which led the Top 10 Livable Cities in China in 2019, holds up its economic achievements to attract talent from rival Bay area cities

Topic |   Greater Bay Area
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 7:30am, 19 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial photo of Zhuhai Hengqin International Financial Center in southern Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua An aerial photo of Zhuhai Hengqin International Financial Center in southern Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua
An aerial photo of Zhuhai Hengqin International Financial Center in southern Guangdong province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE