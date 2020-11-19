Aerial view of the historical centre of Lisbon from the Castle of Saint George. The golden visa scheme has turned Portugal into a hot market for Chinese investors. Photo: Shutterstock Aerial view of the historical centre of Lisbon from the Castle of Saint George. The golden visa scheme has turned Portugal into a hot market for Chinese investors. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese property buyers sharpen focus on Portugal and Singapore, shun four spots troubled by geopolitical risks

  • Chinese buyers have rushed for homes in Lisbon to beat year-end deadline under Portugal’s ‘golden visa’ scheme; topped foreign purchases of flats in Singapore
  • They have withdrawn from markets in the US, UK, Australia and Japan over the past two to three years since political ties worsened

Martin Choi and Pearl Liu

Updated: 8:30am, 19 Nov, 2020

