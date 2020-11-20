Homebuyers have reneged on 13 deals at New World Development’s The Pavilia Farm in Tai Wai this month. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Record number of homebuyers walk away from Hong Kong property purchases amid rising jobless rate, pay cuts due to Covid-19
- Buyers have walked away from 47 deals this month, taking the total this year to 380, the highest since record-keeping started in 2013
- Buyers have forfeited around HK$6.8 million on 13 units at The Pavilia Farm and HK$16 million on 13 units at the Grand Yoho
Topic | Hong Kong property
Homebuyers have reneged on 13 deals at New World Development’s The Pavilia Farm in Tai Wai this month. Photo: Xiaomei Chen