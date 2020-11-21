Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen
China looks to market prices to help turn Xi Jinping’s 2060 carbon neutrality goal from a pledge into reality. Here’s how
- China emits more carbon dioxide than the United States and Europe combined, at a rate that tripled in the past two decades amid the country’s breakneck economic growth as a World Trade Organization member
- The 2060 goal, along with a target for carbon emissions to peak before 2030, is critical to put the world on track to meet the 2016 Paris Agreement of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius by 2100
Topic | Climate change
