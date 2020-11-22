Some 133 of the 396 flats on offer at The Pavilia Farm project in Tai Wai were sold by lunchtime on Sunday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Homebuyers snap up latest batch of flats at Pavilia Farm as they ignore rising Covid-19 infections in city
- The Pavilia Farm has been a hit with Hongkongers because of its location above Tai Wai MTR station and convenience of a large shopping centre, agent says
- Fifty per cent of buyers of The Pavilia are below 40 years old, New World Development chief executive Adrian Cheng Chi-kong Cheng says
