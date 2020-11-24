In the last three years, Manila has seen an increase in the price of flats of 12.4 per cent annually, according to the CEO of Ohmyhome. Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Singaporean online property portal Ohmyhome expands into Philippines, eyeing share of steady workers’ remittances
- The home sales site will have to compete with other online portals such as Carousell, Lamudi, and Hoppler that are already operating in the Philippines
- Remittances from a vast army of overseas workers, relatively unaffected by Covid-19, are driving sales of affordable to mid-priced flats in Manila, says Colliers
