Business

Singaporean online property portal Ohmyhome expands into Philippines, eyeing share of steady workers’ remittances

  • The home sales site will have to compete with other online portals such as Carousell, Lamudi, and Hoppler that are already operating in the Philippines
  • Remittances from a vast army of overseas workers, relatively unaffected by Covid-19, are driving sales of affordable to mid-priced flats in Manila, says Colliers

Topic |   Asia housing and property
Cheryl Arcibal
Updated: 9:58am, 24 Nov, 2020

