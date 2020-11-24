A Covid-19 testing facility in Johannesburg. The coronavirus crisis has forced BRI governments to prioritise containing the virus and supporting households and businesses over financing infrastructure projects. Photo: AP
Coronavirus pandemic to spur Chinese investment in green projects in Belt and Road Initiative countries, Moody’s says
- The crisis will provide new opportunities for Chinese project finance lenders and telecoms, internet and e-commerce companies over the coming decade
- A greener BRI is likely to benefit Chinese lenders by diversifying their investment exposure
Topic | Climate change
