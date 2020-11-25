Hong Kong’s commercial and industrial property transactions more than quadrupled in value this month. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong’s commercial and industrial property transactions more than quadrupled in value this month. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s commercial and industrial property transactions more than quadrupled in value this month. Photo: Nora Tam
Business

Buyers and sellers return to Hong Kong’s commercial real estate as anticipation of double stamp duty abolition spurs deals

  • The value of property bought and sold jumped to HK$13.74 billion (US$1.77 billion) for 318 deals in the first 22 days of November, from HK$2.62 billion for 208 transactions in the same period last year
  • Swire Properties sold Cityplaza One for HK$9.85 billion earlier this month

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:56am, 25 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong’s commercial and industrial property transactions more than quadrupled in value this month. Photo: Nora Tam Hong Kong’s commercial and industrial property transactions more than quadrupled in value this month. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong’s commercial and industrial property transactions more than quadrupled in value this month. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE