Hong Kong’s commercial and industrial property transactions more than quadrupled in value this month. Photo: Nora Tam
Buyers and sellers return to Hong Kong’s commercial real estate as anticipation of double stamp duty abolition spurs deals
- The value of property bought and sold jumped to HK$13.74 billion (US$1.77 billion) for 318 deals in the first 22 days of November, from HK$2.62 billion for 208 transactions in the same period last year
- Swire Properties sold Cityplaza One for HK$9.85 billion earlier this month
Topic | Hong Kong property
Hong Kong’s commercial and industrial property transactions more than quadrupled in value this month. Photo: Nora Tam