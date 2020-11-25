Office buildings in the financial district of Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee Office buildings in the financial district of Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Office buildings in the financial district of Central, Hong Kong. Photo: Dickson Lee
Desperate Hong Kong office landlords may ditch fixed monthly rent for ‘membership’ schemes to lure tenants as Covid-19 changes work habits, says JLL

  • As landlords compete for fewer tenants wanting less space they may have to embrace a revolutionary new leasing concept, offering different levels of ‘membership’ according to a tenant’s exact needs
  • It would mean office landlords becoming more like co-working space providers as they move away from the traditional fixed rent regime

Sandy Li
Updated: 8:15am, 25 Nov, 2020

