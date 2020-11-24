Closed shops in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok district. Many companies that have recently decided to offload assets have been forced to sell at losses. Photo: Winson Wong Closed shops in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok district. Many companies that have recently decided to offload assets have been forced to sell at losses. Photo: Winson Wong
Closed shops in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok district. Many companies that have recently decided to offload assets have been forced to sell at losses. Photo: Winson Wong
Business

Hong Kong to abolish stamp duty on commercial property in move designed to boost small firms’ cash flows

  • The measure is expected to help companies receive a fair price for their assets
  • The stamp duty for residential property will remain unchanged

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:35pm, 24 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Closed shops in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok district. Many companies that have recently decided to offload assets have been forced to sell at losses. Photo: Winson Wong Closed shops in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok district. Many companies that have recently decided to offload assets have been forced to sell at losses. Photo: Winson Wong
Closed shops in Hong Kong’s Mong Kok district. Many companies that have recently decided to offload assets have been forced to sell at losses. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE