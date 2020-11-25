The Chinachem Group 60th anniversary celebrations at L'hotel Nina et Convention Centre in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Winson Wong The Chinachem Group 60th anniversary celebrations at L'hotel Nina et Convention Centre in Tsuen Wan. Photo: Winson Wong
Chinachem shifts focus to mass housing from luxury projects in ‘noble target’ set by former chairwoman Nina Wang

  • The developer is changing its land-bidding strategy, in line with the wishes of the family trust of Nina Wang Kung Yu-sum, once Asia’s richest woman
  • Chinachem is known for high-end ventures such as The Lily in Repulse Bay in 2010, a 100-unit project that included high-end serviced flats

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 12:24pm, 25 Nov, 2020

