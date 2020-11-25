China Resources Mixc Lifestyle hopes to use the bulk of the proceeds for investments and acquisitions to expand its property management and commercial business. Photo: VCG via Getty Images China Resources Mixc Lifestyle hopes to use the bulk of the proceeds for investments and acquisitions to expand its property management and commercial business. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
China Resources Mixc Lifestyle hopes to use the bulk of the proceeds for investments and acquisitions to expand its property management and commercial business. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
Business

China Resources Land’s property management unit launches US$1.6 billion IPO in Hong Kong

  • Property management unit of China Resources Land is the latest in a list of mainland companies hoping to raise funds on the city’s stock exchange
  • Meanwhile, JD Health confirms it has secured six cornerstone investors for its US$3.5 billion IPO in Hong Kong

Topic |   IPO
Martin Choi
Martin Choi

Updated: 3:30pm, 25 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China Resources Mixc Lifestyle hopes to use the bulk of the proceeds for investments and acquisitions to expand its property management and commercial business. Photo: VCG via Getty Images China Resources Mixc Lifestyle hopes to use the bulk of the proceeds for investments and acquisitions to expand its property management and commercial business. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
China Resources Mixc Lifestyle hopes to use the bulk of the proceeds for investments and acquisitions to expand its property management and commercial business. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE