China Resources Mixc Lifestyle hopes to use the bulk of the proceeds for investments and acquisitions to expand its property management and commercial business. Photo: VCG via Getty Images
China Resources Land’s property management unit launches US$1.6 billion IPO in Hong Kong
- Property management unit of China Resources Land is the latest in a list of mainland companies hoping to raise funds on the city’s stock exchange
- Meanwhile, JD Health confirms it has secured six cornerstone investors for its US$3.5 billion IPO in Hong Kong
Topic | IPO
China Resources Mixc Lifestyle hopes to use the bulk of the proceeds for investments and acquisitions to expand its property management and commercial business. Photo: VCG via Getty Images