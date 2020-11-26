It is likely most of October’s transactions involved owners who were still willing to reduce their asking prices because of concerns about the economic outlook, said Derek Chan of Ricacorp. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong home prices set to slip further after ‘unexpected’ 0.6 per cent drop in October as coronavirus fourth wave dents confidence
- The home price index for lived-in homes fell 0.6 per cent to 380.9 last month, as owners continued to settle for less than the asking price
- Layoffs at big firms like Cathay Pacific might influence other companies’ decisions about job cuts and unpaid leave, further denting demand, warned Knight Frank
Topic | Hong Kong property
