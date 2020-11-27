Amid a general decline in home and land prices, the market valuation of plot Area 4E Site 1 ranges from HK$3.28 billion to HK$3.94 billion. Photo: Winson Wong Amid a general decline in home and land prices, the market valuation of plot Area 4E Site 1 ranges from HK$3.28 billion to HK$3.94 billion. Photo: Winson Wong
Amid a general decline in home and land prices, the market valuation of plot Area 4E Site 1 ranges from HK$3.28 billion to HK$3.94 billion. Photo: Winson Wong
Business

Number of bids for Kai Tak residential plot falls below 2017 market peak, as recession, pandemic weigh on developer appetite

  • Bids could be conservative, given the recent economic environment, Knight Frank executive says
  • 10 bids have been submitted by developers such as Sun Hung Kai Properties, CK Asset Holdings and Sino Land, among others

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:12pm, 27 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Amid a general decline in home and land prices, the market valuation of plot Area 4E Site 1 ranges from HK$3.28 billion to HK$3.94 billion. Photo: Winson Wong Amid a general decline in home and land prices, the market valuation of plot Area 4E Site 1 ranges from HK$3.28 billion to HK$3.94 billion. Photo: Winson Wong
Amid a general decline in home and land prices, the market valuation of plot Area 4E Site 1 ranges from HK$3.28 billion to HK$3.94 billion. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE