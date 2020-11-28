Home buyers line up for 279 units at Montego Bay built by Minmetal Land on 28 November 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Homebuyers pile into new flats, as low rates spur them to shrug aside concerns of Hong Kong’s fourth wave of Covid-19 infections
- Minmetals Land sold 145 of 279 Montego Bay flats in Yau Tong as of 4.30pm, agents said
- Sun Hung Kai Properties sold 50 of 78 Cullinan West III flats in Nam Cheong
Topic | Weekend Property
Home buyers line up for 279 units at Montego Bay built by Minmetal Land on 28 November 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen