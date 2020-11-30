A shopper picks up a package of toilet paper at a store in Burbank, California, on November 19. Paper towels and other cleaning supplies are flying off retail shelves amid a new wave of panic buying as the United States faces the most recent surge in coronavirus infections. Photo: AFP
