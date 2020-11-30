Hongkongers are expected to spend HK$170 billion (US$2.19 billion) on new homes this year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hongkongers are expected to spend HK$170 billion (US$2.19 billion) on new homes this year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hongkongers are expected to spend HK$170 billion (US$2.19 billion) on new homes this year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Business

Hongkongers expected to spend US$2.19 billion on new homes this year, the lowest since 2015, says Centaline

  • Centaline expects the number of new homes sold in the whole of 2020 to be down 27 per cent to 15,000, the lowest for seven years
  • As developers offer their new projects at more attractive prices, home seekers have recently been flocking to the primary market

Topic |   Hong Kong property
Sandy Li
Sandy Li

Updated: 9:36am, 30 Nov, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Hongkongers are expected to spend HK$170 billion (US$2.19 billion) on new homes this year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng Hongkongers are expected to spend HK$170 billion (US$2.19 billion) on new homes this year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Hongkongers are expected to spend HK$170 billion (US$2.19 billion) on new homes this year. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
READ FULL ARTICLE