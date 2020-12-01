Central remains and will continue to be a prime and well sought out location. Photo: James Wendlinger
Opinion
Opinion
Concrete Analysis
by
Alex Barnes
Covid-19 has provided Hong Kong property developers with opportunity to evolve world’s most expensive office market
Hong Kong is at the beginning of a significant and fundamental real estate change
Central is at no risk of losing its place as a high-end business district, or the most expensive
Alex Barnes
Published: 1:15pm, 1 Dec, 2020
Updated: 1:15pm, 1 Dec, 2020
Why you can trust SCMP
Link Copied
Post
Central remains and will continue to be a prime and well sought out location. Photo: James Wendlinger
READ FULL ARTICLE