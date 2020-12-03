Exterior of Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital in Wong Chuk Hang on 22 November 2018. Photo: Nora Tam
AIA launches telemedicine platform with HKT, Gleneagles Hospital as fourth wave of Covid-19 grips Hong Kong
- AIA, the HKT phone network and the Gleneagles Hospital launched their DrGo platform for customers to book appointments with the hospital’s doctors
- Patients can receive consultations and diagnosis via video on the platform, while medicine can be prescribed online and delivered within four hours
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Exterior of Gleneagles Hong Kong Hospital in Wong Chuk Hang on 22 November 2018. Photo: Nora Tam