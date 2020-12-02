A view of the Kai Tak site that was won by China Overseas Land & Investment on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong
China Overseas Land & Investment’s US$551 million bid for Kai Tak residential plot exceeds market expectation
- The state-owned developer can develop a gross floor area of 328,453 sq ft on the site measuring 59,719 sq ft
- The market valuation of the plot had ranged from HK$3.28 billion to HK$3.94 billion
Topic | Hong Kong property
A view of the Kai Tak site that was won by China Overseas Land & Investment on Wednesday. Photo: Winson Wong