Hong Kong home mortgages expected to drop to four-year low in 2020

  • Home loans are expected to drop to HK$290 billion - HK$296 billion from HK$341 billion last year, according to estimates
  • Investment appetite has been sapped by an uncertain market outlook, mortgage referral firm Starpro Agency’s Raymond Chong says

Sandy Li
Updated: 12:14pm, 6 Dec, 2020

The value of mortgages approved fell for a fourth consecutive month in October, according to the latest data from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Photo: Sun Yeung
