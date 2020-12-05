Potential homebuyers line up at MinMetals Land’s sale office at One Pacific Centre in Kwun Tong for the Montego Bay project on 5 December 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen Potential homebuyers line up at MinMetals Land’s sale office at One Pacific Centre in Kwun Tong for the Montego Bay project on 5 December 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Potential homebuyers line up at MinMetals Land’s sale office at One Pacific Centre in Kwun Tong for the Montego Bay project on 5 December 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong’s strict Covid-19 social distancing rule spoils mood for homebuyers, bringing streak of sell-out weekends to an end

  • MinMetals Land, the real estate subsidiary of one of China’s largest metallurgical producers, sold 60 of 161 apartments at its Montego Bay project in Yau Tong as of 5:30pm
  • In Yuen Long, Road King failed to find a single buyer for the 51 flats at its Crescent Green project

Pearl Liu
Updated: 8:03pm, 5 Dec, 2020

