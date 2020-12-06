The US State Department said on Sunday that US retail investors were passively supporting Chinese companies involved in both civilian and military production through their investment in index funds. Photo: Getty Images
70 per cent of Chinese companies with military ties included in major global securities indices, State Department says
- Many major stock and bond indices developed by index providers like MSCI and FTSE include malign Chinese companies, State Department says
- While it is understood to be a political move, it may add pressure on the global indices to take action on these firms, says Louis Tse of Wealthy Securities
Topic | US-China trade war
The US State Department said on Sunday that US retail investors were passively supporting Chinese companies involved in both civilian and military production through their investment in index funds. Photo: Getty Images