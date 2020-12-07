A Quality HealthCare medical centre in Mong Kok. Hong Kong has been slow to use telemedicine because of the convenience of accessing health care in the city. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong private clinics operator Quality HealthCare bets on growth in telemedicine
- Adoption of telemedicine will not wane even after the pandemic recedes, SCMP Research webinar hears
- Quality HealthCare’s mobile app currently has about 40,000 registered users, up from 24,000 in late October
Topic | Health & Fitness
A Quality HealthCare medical centre in Mong Kok. Hong Kong has been slow to use telemedicine because of the convenience of accessing health care in the city. Photo: May Tse