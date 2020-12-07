A Quality HealthCare medical centre in Mong Kok. Hong Kong has been slow to use telemedicine because of the convenience of accessing health care in the city. Photo: May Tse A Quality HealthCare medical centre in Mong Kok. Hong Kong has been slow to use telemedicine because of the convenience of accessing health care in the city. Photo: May Tse
Business

Hong Kong private clinics operator Quality HealthCare bets on growth in telemedicine

  • Adoption of telemedicine will not wane even after the pandemic recedes, SCMP Research webinar hears
  • Quality HealthCare’s mobile app currently has about 40,000 registered users, up from 24,000 in late October

Topic |   Health & Fitness
Eric Ng
Updated: 11:48am, 7 Dec, 2020

