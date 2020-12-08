The panoramic evening skyline of Thai capital Bangkok belies the crisis in the local economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Handout The panoramic evening skyline of Thai capital Bangkok belies the crisis in the local economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Handout
The panoramic evening skyline of Thai capital Bangkok belies the crisis in the local economy caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Handout
Thailand tweaks visa-for-cash plan, popular among Chinese, to aid developers amid supply glut

  • Mainland Chinese, Japanese, South Koreans, Britons and Americans are top five holders under Thailand’s visa-for-cash programme
  • New visa variation from January 1 offers five-year residency tied to purchase of completed condominium worth at least 10 million baht (US$331,560)

Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 7:52am, 8 Dec, 2020

