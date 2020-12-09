Australian data centre operator AirTrunk has opened its first Hong Kong facility in Tsing Yi. Photo: Handout
Australia’s AirTrunk launches Hong Kong data centre as it looks to tap demand for cloud computing services
- AirTrunk has signed a 10-year lease for an industrial building in Tsing Yi housing its operations, leasing servers to major cloud services providers
- Operator has seen a record number of customers this year as companies switch to cloud computing amid pandemic, CEO Khuda says
