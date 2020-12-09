Vancouver is one of the two most active and expensive property markets in Canada. Photo: Handout
Canada wants to tax phantom foreign homebuyers to rein in red-hot property prices
- Home transactions from January to October rose 8.6 per cent from a year earlier and could break 2016’s record, according to association
- Average home price rose to a record C$607,250 in October, surprising industry analysts at a time when traditional market drivers are still weak
Topic | International Property
