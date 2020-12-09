Steve Chan is looking to offer 24 of his rooms for the transitional housing scheme. Photo: May Tse
Hong Kong’s guest houses happy to join government’s transitional homes scheme to stay afloat during Covid-19 crisis
- Pilot scheme aims to subsidise rooms rented in hotels and guest houses by NGOs for transitional housing
- Plan will provide stable income for the next two years at least, Tsim Sha Tsui guest house owner says
