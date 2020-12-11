The property management arm of mainland developer Country Garden has seen profits rise to 1.3 billion yuan for the first half ended June, from 816.9 million yuan a year earlier. Photo: Reuters
Country Garden Services seeks US$1 billion from stock placement with eyes on acquisition opportunities
- Country Garden Services is placing 173 million shares at HK$45 each, pricing new shares at a 9.4 per cent discount to Thursday’s closing price
- The stock placement follows the issuance of HK$3.84 billion worth of convertible bonds between April and June this year
