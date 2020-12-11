A coal-fired power plant in Shanghai. China is home to the world’s largest fleet of such facilities. Photo: AFP
China must shut coal-fired plants with no carbon capturing within 25 years to meet Xi climate goal: US think tank
- Fossil-fuel power plants, of which more than 90 per cent are coal-fired, supplied 70 per cent of China’s electricity in first 10 months of this year
- Prospect of power stations being closed presents tremendous challenge for utilities, their financiers, investors and workers
