A Sinovac vaccine factory in Beijing. The company is among two providers that Hong Kong has tied up with for Covid-19 vaccines. The first million doses could be available as early as next month. Photo: AP
Kerry Logistics gears up to deliver Covid-19 vaccines to Hong Kong, as sector gets ready for challenge of delivering 10 billion doses globally
- Hong Kong-listed company says it is ready to deliver shots to the city, which has announced deals for 15 million doses
- FedEx, DHL and UPS reveal plans to tackle challenges of vaccine distribution effort
Topic | Coronavirus vaccine
A Sinovac vaccine factory in Beijing. The company is among two providers that Hong Kong has tied up with for Covid-19 vaccines. The first million doses could be available as early as next month. Photo: AP