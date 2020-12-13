A Sinovac vaccine factory in Beijing. The company is among two providers that Hong Kong has tied up with for Covid-19 vaccines. The first million doses could be available as early as next month. Photo: AP A Sinovac vaccine factory in Beijing. The company is among two providers that Hong Kong has tied up with for Covid-19 vaccines. The first million doses could be available as early as next month. Photo: AP
A Sinovac vaccine factory in Beijing. The company is among two providers that Hong Kong has tied up with for Covid-19 vaccines. The first million doses could be available as early as next month. Photo: AP
Kerry Logistics gears up to deliver Covid-19 vaccines to Hong Kong, as sector gets ready for challenge of delivering 10 billion doses globally

  • Hong Kong-listed company says it is ready to deliver shots to the city, which has announced deals for 15 million doses
  • FedEx, DHL and UPS reveal plans to tackle challenges of vaccine distribution effort

Iris Ouyang
Updated: 12:30pm, 13 Dec, 2020

