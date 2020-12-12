A visitor looking at the model of the Starfront Royale apartment complex in Tuen Mun on 1 November 2020, developed by Henderson Land Development’s Hong Kong Ferry Holdings and Empire Group. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong’s weekend home sales are mixed as government’s vaccine purchase elevates mood on strict social-distancing rules
- Kaisa Group sold 42 of 53 units on offer at its Concerto development in Sham Shui Po as of 4.30pm, agents said
- Hong Kong Ferry Holdings and Empire Group sold only five of the 123 leftover units at Starfront Royale in Tuen Mun
Topic | Hong Kong property
