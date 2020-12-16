Ellie Tang, head of sustainability at New World Development, photographed on the roof of K11 Atelier King’s Road in Quarry Bay. Photo: Edmond So Ellie Tang, head of sustainability at New World Development, photographed on the roof of K11 Atelier King’s Road in Quarry Bay. Photo: Edmond So
Ellie Tang, head of sustainability at New World Development, photographed on the roof of K11 Atelier King’s Road in Quarry Bay. Photo: Edmond So
‘Green buildings’ save Hong Kong developers New World, Swire Properties a fortune on electricity

  • Swire Properties and New World Development (NWD) said they have saved a combined HK$86 million (US$11.09 million) on electricity in the last financial year
  • Banks like Standard Chartered have bolstered the sector by offering lower interest rates on loans earmarked for construction of environmentally-friendly buildings

Sandy Li
Updated: 7:30am, 16 Dec, 2020

