Closed shops in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district on December 13. Photo: K Y Cheng
Hong Kong retail property: the worst may finally be over for sector, JLL says, but others suggest more pain ahead
- Rents of high-street shops and prime shopping centres to rebound in 2021, on the back of a modest economic recovery and travel bubbles: JLL’s head of retail
- Until borders are opened and tourists are allowed back in, recovery in retail unlikely, says Chinese University professor
Topic | Hong Kong property
Closed shops in Hong Kong’s Tsim Sha Tsui shopping district on December 13. Photo: K Y Cheng