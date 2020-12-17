The survey found that Chinese investors preferred Seoul (above) and Singapore because of their proximity. Photo: Bloomberg
Most Chinese investors, the largest buyer group globally, won’t buy overseas property in next 12 months because of Covid-19: CLSA survey
- Covid-19 had quite a negative impact on buyer intentions: CLSA
- Chinese buyers constitute the largest cross-border buyer group in the world
Topic | International Property
