The British National (Overseas) passport. Photo: Fung Chang
Easy path to citizenship makes UK top choice for Hongkongers fleeing political upheaval, says Midland Immigration Consultancy
- The proportion of Hong Kong people considering a move to the UK has surged by nearly 50 percentage points to 84 per cent of total emigration enquiries since the start of the year, data from Midland shows
- Beijing’s imposition of a controversial national security law in the summer has prompted many Hongkongers to consider relocating
