The British National (Overseas) passport. Photo: Fung Chang The British National (Overseas) passport. Photo: Fung Chang
The British National (Overseas) passport. Photo: Fung Chang
Business

Easy path to citizenship makes UK top choice for Hongkongers fleeing political upheaval, says Midland Immigration Consultancy

  • The proportion of Hong Kong people considering a move to the UK has surged by nearly 50 percentage points to 84 per cent of total emigration enquiries since the start of the year, data from Midland shows
  • Beijing’s imposition of a controversial national security law in the summer has prompted many Hongkongers to consider relocating

Topic |   Hong Kong national security law (NSL)
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 7:30am, 17 Dec, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The British National (Overseas) passport. Photo: Fung Chang The British National (Overseas) passport. Photo: Fung Chang
The British National (Overseas) passport. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE